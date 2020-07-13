Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a Robina shop on Monday morning.

Officers say a man entered the Robina Town Centre Dr business at 9.30am brandishing "an unknown weapon" wrapped in a piece of clothing.

He then allegedly threatened one staff member and forced them into the back of the shop, before returning to the counter and making demands to another worker.

He fled with a large quantity of jewellery.

Police believe the man may have left in an older model white hatchback car, with another man seen in the driver's seat.

Anyone who may have seen something or who may have information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime editors picks hiest theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Armed robber's escape from custody ends in more jail time

        premium_icon Armed robber's escape from custody ends in more jail time

        Crime AN ARMED robber slipped his police guard and bolted, but thanks to the officers’ quick thinking and fitness he did not get very far.

        Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        premium_icon Aussies who will get $1080 tax perk

        News It forced the ATO website to go into meltdown

        What police found before they saw a drunk driver hiding

        premium_icon What police found before they saw a drunk driver hiding

        Crime Police located the defendant intoxicated, hiding in a ditch

        Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

        premium_icon Top doc: Stop being so frigging selfish

        News He also gave a grim insight into the “painful” illness