DRINK DIRVE: Nicolas David James Taylor pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol at Chinchilla court. Pic: Supplied
News

Man blows four times the limit after crashing motorbike

Peta McEachern
22nd Sep 2020 12:16 PM
CHINCHILLA court heard it was lucky no one was killed after a drunk motorbike rider was hooning the streets, before crashing into a fence.

Nicolas David James Taylor pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 17.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Derek Brady said the incident occurred on August 16, at 2.40am.

“Police located the defendant on Price St, at the T intersection of Pilkington St,” he said.

Sgt Brady said Taylor’s motorbike was 20 meters from the road, and had crashed into a six foot fence, ripping a post from the ground.

Taylor admitted to police he was driving the bike, Brady said, “he (also) admitted he was over the limit at the time.”

“Subsequently a breath test was conducted… the analysis returned a reading of 0.2.”

Taylor told the court he wanted to apologised for his “reckless” actions, noting he was having rough night and that his emotions had gotten the better of him.

“It shouldn’t have happened… I shouldn’t have drove,” he said.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he would take Taylor’s early plea of guilty into account, as well as a previous charge of driving under the influence from 2016.

“You’re lucky you didn’t kill someone or kill yourself,” Magistrate Stark said.

Taylor was fined $1,800 and disqualified from driving for 15 months - which took into account the fact Taylor had already been off the road for one month.

A conviction was recorded for the offence.

