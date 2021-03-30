Glen Robert Jordan will be off the road for 12 months after police caught him driving while drunk.

Glen Robert Jordan had consumed enough grog to put him at more than four times over the legal limit, but he still felt okay to drive.

The police and Magistrate Graham Lee did not share Jordan’s assessment, leading to a $1300 fine and a 12-month licence disqualification.

Jordan appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday to plead guilty to mid-range drink driving, after police intercepted him for a roadside breath test in Bowenville on January 31, where he blew 0.208 per cent.

Jordan told the court he was drinking heavily at the time while he recovered from a workplace injury and didn’t want the pain medication prescribed by his doctors.

“I was driving to have some drinks with some mates, and I didn’t take into account the drinks I had with a mate the night before,” he said.

“It was rather silly.”

In recording the conviction, Mr Lee said 0.208 per cent was an “extremely high” blood-alcohol reading.

Originally published as Man blew four times legal limit, admits it was “rather silly”