Man bitten on head by crocodile wants it shot dead

by Danielle O’Neal
31st Jan 2021 12:33 PM
A man who fought a croc and won this week in Cairns said he wants the saltie destroyed, but authorities are set to call off the search today. 

Mark Ridge, 56, was donned with lacerations to his head and upper body as he told Seven News said that the past week had been "a bit out of the normal". 

The father was bitten by a 2.5m crocodile while swimming at Lake Placid, in the Cairns suburb of Caravonica, about 12.45pm on Thursday.

Mr Ridge said it was the first time he had had a run in with a crocodile and hoped it would be his last.

"It's not every day you get chewed on," he said. 

"You've only got two weapons, that's your hands, so you do what you have to do."

 

 

Lake Placid, Cairns crocodile survivor Mark Ridge gives a thumbs up. Picture: Seven News
Crocodile survivor Mark Ridge is lucky to be alive. Picture: Seven News
Once Mr Ridge escaped the jaws of the croc, he swam 400m to shore to seek help. 

The search for the crocodile is set to be suspended today, with authorities believing it may have returned to the Barron River. 

"I don't want them to catch it, I want them to shoot it, it's a menace," Mr Ridge said. 

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) yesterday said wildlife officers would search the area overnight, but would discontinue the search if it was not found.

Queensland Environment Wildlife officers spotted a crocodile in Lake Placid just hours after Mr Ridge was attacked, but lost sight of it.

 

 

Cairns crocodile bite survivor Mark Ridge shows where the crocodile grabbed him. Picture: Seven News
Dr Matthew Brien, program co-ordinator for northern wildlife operations with the DES, said if the croc had be 4m, Mr Ridge would have been killed.

"If it was a 4m croc, and 1km down from there there's one that commonly hangs out, if it was to grab hold of him, then the outcome would have been a fatality," Dr Brien said.

"The chances of surviving an attack from a 4m crocodile are zero."

A crocodile was removed from Lake Placid more than a year ago, while a 3m saltwater crocodile spotted in the lake was shot dead by wildlife officers in 2017 due to a perceived threat to humans.

 

 

Some of the injuries sustained by Mark Ridge after he claims he was attacked by a crocodile. Picture: Seven News
