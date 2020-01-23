Menu
Ambulance generic.
Man bitten by snake at Biloela

Steph Allen
22nd Jan 2020 6:28 PM
A MAN has been hospitalised after he sustained a snake bite at Biloela on Wendesday afternoon.

This comes after a similar incident which occurred on Tuesday night, where a four-year-old boy was also bitten by a snake at a Koongal property at North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services attended the scene to treat the 48-year-old man.

The man was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

It is not known what kind of snake bit him or whether it was venomous.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

