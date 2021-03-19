Man bitten by police dog in dramatic manhunt arrest

A three-hour manhunt through the streets of Dalby came to a bloody end.Pic: Sam Turner

A three-hour manhunt through the streets of Dalby came to a bloody end.Pic: Sam Turner

UPDATE 12PM:

A multi-hour long manhunt for a Dalby man came to a bloody end on Wood Street at 11.30am.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man had been located on the roof of a home after police cordoned off an area.

The spokeswoman said the man was transported to Dalby Hospital with injuries caused by a police dog.

The Dalby Herald understands police attempted to pick the man up on a warrant at 9.30am before he fled.

More to come…

EARLIER:

Chaotic scenes unfolded on the streets of Dalby on Friday, March 19, at 9.30am, with at least five police crews cordoning off multiple Dalby Streets in search of a wanted man.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the only information available at this time was that officers are looking for the man in relation to a crime.

The spokeswoman said the situation was under control and the suspect may have been located at a home.

The Dalby Herald understands residents saw a shirtless man fleeing from police across Wood Street.

With the help of police dogs, Dalby officers cordoned off the area around Wood Street, Charles Street, and Owen Street.

More to come...