Crime

Man bit police officer on wrist while attempting to flee

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 11:41 AM | Updated: 7:44 PM
A MAN who was on bail for a home break in bit one police officer and threatened to bite another.

Codie William Manfred, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 18, claiming he was having an epileptic seizure when he seriously assaulted police.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client wanted a medical investigation into the seizure before deciding what to do with the charges before the court.

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned the claim, saying epileptic seizures had obvious symptoms.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the allegations included Manfred fleeing from police, swing his arms out at officers, threatening to bit one and biting the other on wrist.

The court heard Manfred was on bail at the time for two charges - enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, along with unlawful use of a motor vehicle - for incidents that allegedly took place in Calliope in November.

Manfred was also on a seven-month probation order handed down in Gladstone Magistrates Court in June for seven enter premises convictions.

Mr Press declined bail and adjourned Manfred's matter to Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 13.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

