Kiarash Daliry and Ali Amini punched, kicked and hit their friend with a plank of wood.
Crime

Duo bashed friend in brutal assault

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Aug 2020 3:34 PM
Two men punched, kicked and hit their friend with a plank of wood over a lover's dispute, a court was told.

Kiarash Daliry and Ali Amini fronted Richlands Magistrates Court on Friday over the assault, which left the victim requiring treatment from a hospital.

Both men pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told Daliry arranged to meet his friend of six years in Sunnybank Hills park at 8pm on April 20.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Noel Pedersen said Daliry became angry and aggressive before launching the attack with Amini.

The victim was punched, kicked and hit with a large piece of wood.

Daliry told police he wanted to speak to the victim about an alleged incident where the victim had "been seen naked" in a room with his girlfriend.

He said the victim had become angry and first pushed Daliry, which led to the fight.

Amini was also interviewed and charged.

Defence lawyer Jacilynn Young asked for an adjournment to finalise the matters, saying the pair could not be represented by the duty lawyer due to the seriousness of the charges.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer adjourned the matter to September 14 and granted Amini and Daliry bail.

Originally published as Man bashed over alleged lovers feud, court told

assault court crime domestic violence

