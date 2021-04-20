Man assaults Dalby council worker investigating complaint

A Western Downs Regional Council worker was assaulted by a Dalby man while he was assessing a complaint against his home.

Barry Francis Hynes, 71, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 20 charged with common assault.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The court heard the council worker attended Hynes’ property about 11.25am on January 21 to take photos of his home.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Hynes spotted the worker on the sidewalk near his allotment.

He said the council worker was investigating a complaint about an alleged breach of council law.

The court heard Hynes yelled at the worker to “stay there” from his home, before he approached his victim on the street.

Sergeant Brady said Hynes’ grabbed the victim by the shirt with both hands, yelled at him about previous council interactions, and said he knew who he was.

The defendant was spoken to by police about 4pm that day, where he refused to be interviewed, and was given a notice to appear.

Defence solicitor Thomas McKee told the court of the 71-year-old’s extensive medical complications, and his work history where he was employed at a hospital during the AIDS epidemic.

Mr McKee said Hynes had moved to Dalby to look after his sick mother, and had been struggling with isolation during lockdowns.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop accepted Hynes had a good history in taking care of others, but said he shouldn’t put his hands on someone who is doing their job.

Hynes pleaded guilty and was fined $300.

He was then ordered to pay $400 restitution to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription