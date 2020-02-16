Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Crime

Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

16th Feb 2020 8:07 AM

Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in inner Sydney on Sunday morning.

At 6am this morning, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at Waterloo following an investigation into the knifing, NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a Redfern unit on Morehead Street just before 1am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended and found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Police said he died at the scene despite NSW Ambulance paramedics' attempts to save him.

A crime scene was been established and an investigation is underway.

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weir road added to closed flood affected Chinchilla roads

        Weir road added to closed flood affected Chinchilla roads

        News IF it’s flooded forget it - here is a list of roads that are currently closed or inundated with water in Chinchilla.

        Get revved for the Roma City Rumble

        Get revved for the Roma City Rumble

        News Roma City Rumble part of ambitious plan to bring major events here.

        Fire breaks out at major southwest Queensland feedlot

        premium_icon Fire breaks out at major southwest Queensland feedlot

        News Firefighters are working to stop this fire spreading.

        Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

        premium_icon Chinchilla singer perpares to hit the big stage

        News It’s the 20th anniversary of Mammia Mia in 2020 so she felt the stars and had to...