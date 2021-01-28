Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
A man who allegedly drove along a road with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.
Crime

Driver busted with ‘wood dragging’ behind vehicle

by MADURA MCCORMACK
28th Jan 2021 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly drove along a road in Darwin with wood dragging behind his vehicle will face court on a string of charges.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after police allegedly saw him travelling along Kirkland Rd with wood that was not properly secured, causing it to drag behind the vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The man was arrested and taken to Palmerston Watch House, where he returned tested positive for drugs.

He was charged with three counts of drive disqualified and one count each of drive motor vehicle with prohibited drug in blood, drive motor vehicle with insecure load, drive unsafe motor vehicle and stealing.

He will face Darwin Local Court on February 9.

Originally published as Man arrested for driving with 'wood dragging' behind vehicle

crime dangerous driving police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Major $14 million redevelopment of MyALL107

        Premium Content REVEALED: Major $14 million redevelopment of MyALL107

        Council News A new cultural hub will be created as Western Downs Regional Council unveils plans for a major redevelopment along Drayton St.

        Chinchilla woman admits to stealing from medical clinic

        Premium Content Chinchilla woman admits to stealing from medical clinic

        News A Chinchilla woman pleaded guilty to stealing from multiple employers in Ipswich.

        Filipino family welcomed as region’s newest Aussie citizens

        Premium Content Filipino family welcomed as region’s newest Aussie citizens

        Community Emigrating from the Philippines, the young family members were beaming with...

        Four alleged armed robbers in Dalby home invasion face court

        Premium Content Four alleged armed robbers in Dalby home invasion face court

        Crime It’s alleged the four Dalby men, armed with a wooden club, broke into a residence...