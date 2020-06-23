Menu
Two children were allegedly riding quad bikes at a Condon park last week when a man emerged from his home with a bat.
Crime

Man armed with bat confronts kids on quad bikes

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 11:30 AM
Police are investigating an incident at a Condon park where a man brandished a bat at two children after he watched them allegedly tear up grass on a quad bike.

Kirwan Police were called to the park last week where tensions rose between the boys' parents and the man who reportedly tried to take matters into his own hands.

The boys, aged 10, were allegedly riding quad bikes around an oval on Thursday and damaging the grass.

The man reportedly emerged from his nearby home armed with a bat and walked towards to the children.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jason Brosnan said the man reached out grabbed one of the boys' shoulders.

He did not use the bat in the incident.

Snr-Sgt Brosnan said things became heated when more people arrived, but crews quickly dispersed the crowd.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit were investigating the incident.

Neither the children nor the man have been charged.

Originally published as Man armed with bat confronts kids on quads

