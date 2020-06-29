Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police units track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

        premium_icon Police units track down Warrego Hwy drug driver

        News UPDATE: It is understood police have intercepted the suspected dangerous driver.

        Father of three blows nearly three times over the limit

        premium_icon Father of three blows nearly three times over the limit

        News A NIGHT on the beers proved costly for this Miles father who relies on his licence...

        WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

        premium_icon WARNING: Thieves likely to target Chinchilla homes tonight

        News POLICE reveal thieves are likely to descend on unsuspecting families tonight...

        Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        premium_icon Man suffered serious injuries in lawn mower fall

        News A MAN has come off second best after a run-in with a lawnmower