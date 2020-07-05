Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Wangetti beach in Far North Queensland. Picture: Brendan Radke
Crime

Man allegedly tried to rape woman after beach walk

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN fled from a man who allegedly sexually assaulted her and tried to rape her on a beach in Far North Queensland yesterday.

Police said the man approached the woman, who was taking photos on the side of the Captain Cook Highway in Cairns, before she agreed to drive the man to his car.

The woman drove the man to his car and then agreed to walk with him on Wangetti Beach, police said.

"Police will allege, while on the beach, the man sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her before she managed to flee from the beach," police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Kowanyama man has been charged with assault with intent to rape.

He is expected to appear before the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vehicle rollover after trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

        premium_icon Vehicle rollover after trying to avoid hitting kangaroo

        News TWO patients transported to Roma Hospital after their car overturned on the Carnarvon Hwy.

        Land Access Ombudsman holding pop-up office in Dalby

        premium_icon Land Access Ombudsman holding pop-up office in Dalby

        News Having land access issues? The Land Access Ombudsman will be holding a pop-up...

        Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

        premium_icon Dad hid marijuana in sock after leaving notorious drug den

        News Daniel Kevin Edward Carmody tried to avoid police

        Premier responds to southwest COVID-19 pub fines issue

        premium_icon Premier responds to southwest COVID-19 pub fines issue

        News WE ASKED Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk about the fines imposed on...