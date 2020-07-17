Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Kuraby man will face court on multiple fraud charges.
A Kuraby man will face court on multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Man allegedly steals parents’ ID in failed $1.2m scam

lucy rutherford
17th Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police allege a 30-year-old man targeted his Sunshine Coast parents as well as 50 other alleged fraud victims in a $1.2 million loan scam.

It will be alleged the man used the stolen identities of family, friends and work colleagues to fraudulently apply for loans and credit cards.

Caloundra detectives arrested the man in Valley Circuit at Kuraby on Thursday.

They allege the man obtained $65,000 from fraudulent loans and attempted to obtain a further $1.2 million.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had allegedly used identification of other people to apply for loans, including his Sunshine Coast parents.

"He received money on a number of these (alleged) fraudulent activities, being unable to obtain money on a significant amount of other (alleged) attempted frauds," he said.

Police also allege they found steroids and other drug paraphernalia in a search of the man's house.

The man has been charged with 23 counts of fraud, 12 counts of attempted fraud, 13 counts of obtaining identification information and one count each of forgery, utter and possession of dangerous drug (anabolic steroid).

He will appear in the Richlands Magistrates court on Friday.

alleged fraud richlands magistrates court sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    NSW announces new restrictions

    NSW announces new restrictions
    • 17th Jul 2020 11:31 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “His criminal history is littered with dishonesty"

        premium_icon “His criminal history is littered with dishonesty"

        News A MAN who has a criminal history “littered with dishonesty offences” was given 12-months imprisonment after trespassing into the School of Arts building.

        Chinchilla to be one of the coldest places in Queensland

        premium_icon Chinchilla to be one of the coldest places in Queensland

        News WINTER IS HERE: Chinchilla residents need to brace for freezing temperatures...

        Two vehicle crash in Dalby

        premium_icon Two vehicle crash in Dalby

        News A two-vehicle crash in Dalby has held up traffic.

        Warrego MP outlines plan to crackdown on southwest crime

        premium_icon Warrego MP outlines plan to crackdown on southwest crime

        News LNP Member for Warrego Ann Leahy plans to tackle youth crime in the southwest...