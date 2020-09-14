Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

BIG HEADACHE: A 50-year-old Dalby man was remanded in custody after he was arrested at the Russell Tavern allegedly committing several offences. Picture: Brett Wortman

DALBY police were forced to transport an intoxicated 50-year-old man to the Toowoomba watch house after he allegedly slammed his head against the jail cell walls repeatedly.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy said police were called to the Windsor Hotel about 9.30pm on September 13 in relation to a disturbance between a man and a woman.

Sgt Donaghy said upon arrival police arrested the Dalby man, and charged him with two domestic violence breaches, two breaches of bail, and obstructing police.

After being transported to the Dalby watch house, the man began to “play up” and began allegedly slamming his head against the cell walls, in an attempt to convince police to release him.

Sgt Donaghy said the man was then transported to the Toowoomba watch house to be placed in a padded cell until he faced the magistrate earlier today.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in Dalby Magistrates Court on October 7.