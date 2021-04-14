Menu
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

Sam Turner
14th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
A Dalby man will face court after he reversed his car into a shopfront while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident unfolded at a block of shops at the corner of Drayton Street and Myall Street about 8.15pm on April 10.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it will be alleged the man was in his vehicle in the car park, when he reversed into the business’ front entrance.

The 43-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without due care and attention.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 27.

dalby business dalby magistrates court dalby police

