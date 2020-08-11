Menu
Man allegedly dived head first into taxi’s front seat

Kerri-Anne Mesner
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:04 AM
A MAN is accused of crimes from a series of bizarre behaviours while allegedly high on ice, including diving head first through the front passenger window of a taxi and saying people wanted to kill him.

Neville William Junior Aspinall made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 3.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the allegations included Mr Aspinall attending a licenced premise with a concealed blade inside his arm and yelling to patrons that he wanted to kill people.

Mr Rumford said the defendant had then turned the concealed knife towards a victim while "clearly brandishing" a black-handled kitchen knife about 30cm long.

"It's an extremely serious incident on a Saturday night in Rockhampton," Snr Constable Rumford said.

He said Mr Aspinall then stated "I'm going to kill you" and the victim pushed Mr Aspinall, causing him to drop the knife and the victim's colleague collected it.

Snr Constable Rumford said shortly after, Mr Aspinall approached a taxi.

"(He) jumped head first through the front passenger window, placed his feet on the interior side of the door and pushed against the door with his feet as the driver was trying to get him out of the vehicle," Snr Constable Rumford said.

He said Mr Aspinall then said "they are going to kill me".

He said when the taxi driver asked the defendant who was going to kill him, Mr Aspinall told him to "just drive".

Snr Constable Rumford said when police caught up with the defendant, he was "highly agitated".

He said Mr Aspinall's criminal record showed convictions for assaulting police and possessing restricted drugs six years ago, along with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, multiple entries for dishonesty offences, burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client worked 10 days on, four off, on a property at Bajool and could live with his father in Rockhampton.

She said he would lose his job if bail was denied.

Ms Davis said her client claimed he had also been drinking the night of the alleged offences.

Mr Aspinall was granted bail on four charges, with conditions he have no drugs or alcohol and reports to police.

His matters will be mentioned again on August 21.

