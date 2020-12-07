Menu
GOING TO COURT: A 23-year-old Dalby man will be going to court after an alleged assault on December 4. Picture: File
Crime

Man allegedly coward punched in late night attack at pub

Sam Turner
7th Dec 2020 8:17 AM
A DALBY man will face court after he allegedly punched another man in the back of the head in a late night attack.

Police will allege the 23-year-old man struck his victim from behind at the Criterion Hotel about 10.30pm on December 4.

The man has since been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on January 5.

Dalby police were also kept busy with three separate incidences of public nuisance involving either disorderly conduct, violent behaviour, or coarse language.

Infringement notices were given to these offenders.

dalby crime dalby magistrates court dalby police

