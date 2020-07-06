Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man allegedly armed with crossbow charged for servo hold up

by Andrea Falvo
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 41-year-old man will face court today after he allegedly attempted to rob a Cairns service station last night while armed with a crossbow.

It is alleged a man forced entry into the Florence Street business about 10.50pm by kicking the glass doors.

Once inside it will be alleged the man demanded cash from the male attendant while armed with a crossbow.

The man then fled on foot, however, in a combined effort officers including the Dog Squad and the City Safe camera the team located him at the rear of a nearby furniture store.

He was arrested without incident and has been charged with attempted robbery, enter with intent and wilful damage.

The 41-year-old Kensington man will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man allegedly armed with crossbow charged for servo hold up

More Stories

attempted robbery court crime editors picks theft weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Male hospitalised after motorbike crash at Brigalow

        premium_icon Male hospitalised after motorbike crash at Brigalow

        News An ambulance rushed to the aid of a man who was involved in an accident at Brigalow this afternoon.

        Western Downs town targeted by thieves on a weekly basis

        premium_icon Western Downs town targeted by thieves on a weekly basis

        News LOCK UP: Houses in Chinchilla continue to be targeted by thieves, with most...

        Grain industry is critical for regional jobs

        premium_icon Grain industry is critical for regional jobs

        News A NEW report has revealed a strong correlation between Australian grains production...

        Western Downs Man hospitalised after knife street fight

        premium_icon Western Downs Man hospitalised after knife street fight

        News CHINCHILLA Court heard the terrifying moment a woman and a toddler were confronted...