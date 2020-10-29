Menu
A workplace incident in Miles overnight resulted in a man being airlifted to hospital with burns. Pic: Supplied
News

Man airlifted with burns after fuel ignites at Warrego Hwy workplace

Peta McEachern
29th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
A fiery workplace incident in Miles overnight resulted in a man in his 40s being airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital with burns.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident occurred at 10.55pm just of the Warrego Highway.

“(Initially) he was transported to Miles Hospital stable with superficial burns to his back and arm and concerns of airway involvement after fuel reportedly ignited in a worksite,” she said.

“He was later airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital via rescue helicopter.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency crew were on scene, although the fire had already been put out.

