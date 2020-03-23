Menu
Lismore Transit Centre
Man accused of touching girl, 15, faces Lismore court

Rebecca Fist
22nd Mar 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A MAN charged with touching a 15-year-old girl in public was refused bail in Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Police allege the 26-year-old man touched a minor at the Lismore Transit Centre, and asked her to procure drugs for him at about 12.20pm on Tuesday, March 3.

Earlier in court on March 4, the man pleaded not guilty to two offences of intentionally sexually touching a child aged 10-16, and one charge of inciting a young person to commit a criminal offence.

The court heard that he had a long history of treatment for chronic schizophrenia.

His defence lawyer said the complainant is the daughter of his previous partner.

"He denies any sexualised contact, he denies there was any request to obtain cannabis for him," the defence lawyer said.

The prosecution lawyer argued they had a strong case, with the support of CCTV footage of the alleged sexual offence, and a witness statement.

The prosecutor said he was in the process of trying to obtain a copy of the footage from a police detective.

In rebuttal to the bail application, the prosecutor reminded the magistrate that the accused had form, serving a 12-month prison sentence for a "similar offence" several years earlier.

The court heard he had failed to comply with Apprehended Violence Orders.

His application for release was opposed and application for bail was refused.

Magistrate Paul MacMahon said releasing him would pose an unacceptable risk to the community.

"I am satisfied granting bail would endanger the victim and members of the community," Mr MacMahon said.

On Wednesday, the case was adjourned.

The accused has been directed to appear before Lismore Local Court via audiovisual link on April 29.

