Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
CROSSBOW INJURY: Bucket, a beloved Irish wolfhound puppy has had to euthanized after he was shot in the spine by a crossbow.
News

Man accused of shooting puppy will defend his charges

Aisling Brennan
12th Feb 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with shooting a puppy with a longbow will be given the chance to defend himself at a two-day hearing in May.

Robert Bruce Stewart, 59, lodged not guilty pleas last month to his charges of committing an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beating and seriously injuring an animal.

Mr Stewart was charged after police were called to a South Golden Beach property about 8am on Friday, December 6.

Police will allege Mr Stewart fired three arrows at an Irish wolfhound puppy, named Bucket, with the third striking the dog in the back.

Bucket was taken to a veterinarian for treatment but was euthanised.

Magistrate Karen Stafford has reserved a two-day hearing listing for May 5 and 6 at Byron Bay Local Court.

animal cruelty case byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        premium_icon Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are underwater after more than 200mm of rain fell across parts of the region in just a few hours.

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:49 AM
        Residents count the cost after a record flood

        premium_icon Residents count the cost after a record flood

        News A new town is under threat as Jandowae dries out

        Torrential rain causes creeks flood levels to rise

        premium_icon Torrential rain causes creeks flood levels to rise

        News After heavy rainfall last night Chinchilla continues to the feel the brunt of it...

        WARNING: Flood alert issued for Warra

        WARNING: Flood alert issued for Warra

        Breaking Warra residents face a long night ahead