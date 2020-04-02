Man accused of encouraging dog attack

A BYRON Bay man accused of inciting his dog to attack a person has been granted conditional bail to live with his mother.

Troy Brendan Ruthenberg, 39, had earlier pleaded not guilty to causing a dog to inflict actual bodily harm and being the owner of a menacing dog which attacks another person over an alleged incident in the early hours of February 23 in Byron Bay.

He had also earlier pleaded guilty to failing to comply with menacing dog control requirements and possessing cannabis leaf two days after the alleged incident.

When the case went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, Mr Ruthenberg was granted bail.

Police will allege he gave orders for his Australian cattle dog x kelpie, named Gypsie, to attack a man on Jonson St about 1.45am and that the dog bit the other man on the calf.

While on bail, Mr Ruthenberg must live with his mother in Cowper, northeast of Grafton.

He must not leave that home unaccompanied and can only do so to travel directly to a food store or medical appointment.

He's prohibited from going within 5km of the Byron Bay CBD, except to attend court and must not go near or try to contact any prosecution witness, except through a lawyer.

The court has ordered that he must not be in possession of, or have any control of any animal while on bail.

A $500 security must be forfeited if he breaches his bail conditions.

The case will return to Byron Bay Local Court on April 20 and the accused is excused from appearing on that date if legally represented.