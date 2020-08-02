Man abused police and called them ‘c--ts’ outside Dalby pub

RICHARD Patrick Ballard’s night out on the town went from bad to worse when he became involved in a fight with a woman shortly before he screamed obscenities at police, a Dalby court has heard.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the Dalby Magistrates Court that at 11.45pm on the offence date, police were flagged down by staff at the Criterion Hotel over a disturbance caused by Ballard.

The court heard a security guard told police Ballard had been asked to leave but refused after he was caught in a “heated argument” with a female patron.

When the security guard approached him, the male told him to “f--k off” and called him a “fat c--t”, before pushing him backwards with his chest.

When police approached an “extremely intoxicated” Ballard, he said he didn’t leave the premises because the security guard was at fault.

After he was given a move on direction and ticketed for causing the disturbance, he began arguing again, this time with police officers.

A friend of the defendant tried to usher Ballard away as he continued to yell at police outside the bottle shop attached to the hotel.

The court heard Ballard was warned by police multiple times, but he continued to scream obscenities at them.

He was taken to the Dalby watch house, the ticket given prior was discharged and he was charged with two offences.

Ballard pleaded guilty to two counts of committing public nuisance within a licensed premises or in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined him $1400.

No conviction was recorded.