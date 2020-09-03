Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
Crime

Man a ‘festival sex pest’, police say

by Frances Vinall
3rd Sep 2020 6:51 PM

A 39-year-old man is accused of being a sex pest who indecently assaulted women at Melbourne festivals and on public transport.

Muhammad Khan, of Keilor, did not appear in court on Thursday but left it to his lawyer Liliana Dubroja to represent him.

He is accused of committing a sexual offence against a 21-year-old woman at the St Kilda Festival in February 2015.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman in a tram in February 2017.

Police say he then indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman at the Brunswick Street Festival in March 2018.

Khan will next appear in court in January.

Originally published as Man a 'festival sex pest': police

crime police sex pest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        Premium Content Arrest warrant out for alleged car thief

        News A CHINCHILLA man facing a rap sheet of break and enter, and stolen vehicle charges, didn’t show up for his court date.

        UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

        Premium Content UPDATE: Dalby house fire under investigation

        News THE cause of a devastating house fire is still being looked into by police.

        REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: Most dangerous roads in the Western Downs

        Rural NAMED: Four Western Downs roads best known for their crashes.

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...