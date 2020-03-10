Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

More Stories

Show More
crash death fatality ute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in hospital after Western Downs tanker fire

        premium_icon Man in hospital after Western Downs tanker fire

        News Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene on the Western Downs where a tanker ignited.

        Why these graduate nurses chose the Western Downs

        premium_icon Why these graduate nurses chose the Western Downs

        News 52 new nurses to begin work in Western Downs.

        World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        premium_icon World renowned artist brings exhibition out west

        News Chris Postle on why he brought his exhibition to the country.

        COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Fraud, brawlers, drink/drug drivers

        News From offenders involved in a $25k alcohol theft operation, to drunken brawls...