Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

Tens of millions of dollars worth of road project funding have been secured for the Maranoa electorate, including significant upgrades to the Warrego and Carnarvon Highways.

About $43,460,000 million has been secured by member for Maranoa David Littleproud as part of a $2 billion road safety program.

The Australian Government has approved $225 million for Queensland under the first tranche of this Road Safety Program, joining a further $64.6 million to be provided by the Queensland Government.

Mr Littleproud said the Australian Government’s funding for the Road Safety Program will deliver lifesaving measures on roads in Maranoa protecting vulnerable road users, while also supporting local jobs.

“I have been advocating for these road safety upgrades to help get Australians home sooner and safer,” Mr Littleproud said.

“And that’s exactly what our Liberal and Nationals Government will now deliver.”

These funds are subject to a ‘use it or lose it’ provision which means they need to be delivered soon, otherwise the Federal Government will reallocate them.

“These projects will also provide a much-needed boost to local jobs and the economy at a time when it couldn’t be needed more,” Mr Littleproud said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the additional works are required to begin and finish by June 30 this year, and aim to improve safety and support around 950 jobs in Queensland.

“This funding will deliver key lifesaving improvements such as shoulder sealing, rumble strips to alert drivers they are moving out of their lane, median treatments to prevent head-on collisions and barriers to prevent run-off-road crashes and protect against roadside hazards,” Mr McCormack said.

“Of this $289.6 million, $267.4 million has been earmarked for regional Queensland demonstrating the substantial focus we are placing on our regional communities.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and the Australian Government is playing our part by investing heavily in road safety upgrades across Queensland.”

These projects include:

D’Aguliar Highway, Burnett Highway, and Drayton Street intersection upgrade, Nanango - $110,000

Warrego Highway wide centre-line treatment between Brigalow and Chinchilla - $550,000

Amiens Road, Thulimbah School Road, and Tennant Road intersection upgrade - $240,000

Cunningham Highway, Gladfield Back Road, and Goomburra Road intersection upgrade - $990,000

Warrego Highway widening between Drillham and Dulacca - $2,200,000

Warrego Highway curve widening and safer roadside near Blyth Creek - $550,000

Carnarvon Highway and Moonie River Bridge guardrail and delineation upgrade - $550,000

Landsborough Highway pavement strengthening and widening between Winton and Kyuna - $3,630,000

Blackall - Jericho Road sealing - $4,400,000

Barcaldine - Aramac Road widening narrow seal - $3,870,000

Carnarvon Highway and Miscamble Street intersection upgrade, Roma - $830,000

Warrego Highway and Carnarvon Highway intersection upgrade, Roma - $8,650,000

Diamantina Developmental Road widening between Bedourie to Boulia - $2,150,000

Carnarvon Highway culvert upgrades between Roma and Injune - $1,650,000

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said road safety was a key priority for the Australian Government and some of these projects are already underway.

“Projects are already underway through the $500 million Targeted Road Safety COVID-19 stimulus package and this additional funding complements that work, resulting in an even greater rollout of improved infrastructure and roads right across the nation,” Mr Buchholz said.

“Queensland unfortunately saw a 26 per cent increase in road deaths in 2020, despite the falls in traffic due to the pandemic.

“We know we must do better – and this funding is part of our Government’s unwavering commitment to doing our bit to get all Queenslanders home sooner and safer.”

The program will be delivered in three, six-month tranches.

In total, the Australian Government has approved up to $225 million and the Queensland Government a further $64.6 million to fund the statewide upgrades.