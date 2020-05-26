Mammoth project drives hiring spree

QUEENSLAND'S biggest infrastructure project is hiring, with jobs and contracts available now to work on the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail.

The project, which has been described as a heart bypass that will unclog southeast Queensland's rail network, will create 450 apprenticeships and traineeships, as well as work for subcontractors, with 90 per cent of firms working on the underground river crossing and rail work being Queensland-based, its builders say.

The Cross River Rail Delivery Authority has set up a ­tendering portal for businesses looking to secure work, while there are also positions available with the delivery authority itself and major contractors CPB and its partners.

Plant operators Luke Garton and Jason Nattress. Picture: Annette Dew

More than 1800 people are currently working on the project across eight sites, with numbers expected to reach 3000 as it ramps up.

With construction expanding, expressions of interest have now opened to fill positions for trades and labour, support and rail positions from carpenters and form workers to riggers, storepeople, human resources, engineers and rail yard workers with major contractor CPB and the delivery authority itself.

SCROLL DOWN FOR JOB OPPORTUNITIES

The Courier-Mail, in conjunction with the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority, is ­presenting a series looking at the project and what it will bring to the state.

Construction is pouring $2.8 million a day into the Queensland economy - jumping to $4 million a day as it ramps up even further through the second half of the year - and currently employs 1800 across eight sites.

The 10.2km railway line will run from Dutton Park to Bowen Hills and include 5.9km of twin tunnels under the river and Brisbane CBD and four new underground stations at Boggo Road, Woolloongabba, Albert Street and Roma Street, as well as upgrades at other stations.

The project is projected to take 47,000 people off roads and offer a turn-up-and-go train timetable.

Work on the Cross River Rail at Boggo Rd. Picture: Annette Dew

Matthew Martyn-Jones, CRRDA general manager of strategy and people, said that job numbers were growing, while the apprenticeship ­program offered a legacy of skilled tradespeople.

"It's only going to get bigger," Mr Martyn-Jones said.

"We've got about 1800 ­people working on the project now and in a couple of years from now that will peak at over 3000 people in 2022.

"It's growing all the time and that's fantastic because in the middle of this crisis that started as a health crisis but has morphed into an economic downturn keeping as many people working has been a real primary challenge for us over the last three months.

"It's been a challenge but we've been able to sustain the momentum.

"Through the life of the project we've got a commitment to deliver the equivalent of 450 trainees and apprentices and we see that as being something that is a real legacy."

Visit https://crossriverrail.qld.gov.au/contact-us/jobs-contracts/ for jobs.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Expressions of Interest from industry and experienced Trades and Labour professionals for the Cross River Rail TSD project across the following disciplines:

TRADES AND LABOUR VACANCIES

Apprentice/Traineeship

Carpentry Trades/Formworker

Crane Operator

Concreter/Concrete Finisher

Dogman

Operator

Rigger

Scaffolder

Steel Fixer

Trades Assistant/Labourer

Tunneller

Yardperson/Storesperson

SUPPORT VACANCIES:

Engineering

Finance

Project Management

Contracts & Procurement

Quality

Health & Safety

Supervisory

Human Resources

Administration

RAIL VACANCIES:

Rail civil and electrical works

Brownfield rail surface works primarily to the north of the tunnel, including an upgrade of Exhibition Station and a major augmentation of Mayne Yard

Upgrade of six suburban stations to the south

Rail operational systems works

Rail signalling works and communication, and integration and commission activities.

CRRDA VACANCIES:

Director Customer & Operational Integration

Customer and Travel Behaviour Manager

HR Business Partner

HR Adviser

Visit https://crossriverrail.qld.gov.au/contact-us/jobs-contracts/ for jobs

Originally published as Mammoth project drives hiring spree