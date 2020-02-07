Menu
VAST IMPROVMENTS: Bridget Hirst is proving she is a force to reckoned with in the pool.
Sport

MAMMOTH ACHIEVEMENT: Non-swimmer to medal winner

Zoe Bell
, zoe.bell@chinchillanews.com.au
7th Feb 2020 6:30 AM
Inches away from the wall, the adrenaline running through her veins, only a few strokes away, Bridget Hirst uses her last burst to reach for wall, the first one to touch it.

After not knowing the basics of any swimming stokes and not participating in a single swimming lesson, 18 months later, Hirst is proving she is a real speedster in the pool.

She is now matching it against other great swimmers in her district.

On Saturday, she competed at the first ever Tara Transition Meet and left the meet with three medals around her neck.

She came first in the 100m backstroke and 50m breaststroke, and second in the 50m backstroke.

“I have improved quite a lot,” she said.

“I used to be able to only swim 25 metres and now I’m doing 50 metres for every stroke.

“It makes me feel really good.”

Taking heed of her mum’s suggestion of joining the Tara Swim Club, Hirst has grow to really love the sport.

It’s a good thing she has as well, considering her mum drives Bridget and her two sisters 45 minutes each way, three times a week for training.

“We travel from Moonie to Tara which isn’t that far,” Hirst said.

“I travel the distance because I have a goal and that’s to get through to state.”

Hirst could experience here goal sooner than expect with, all times from the carnival helping to qualify for the 2020 RMHC Qld Sprint Championships.

Hirst was one of 120 competitors aged from 7 to 15 coming from Chinchilla, Dalby, Tara, Toowoomba, St George, Wandoan, Goondiwindi, and Allora to compete.

swimfit tara swim club

