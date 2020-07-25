Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency Services are at a property in Bushland Beach. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Crime

Male in custody after armed police siege

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Jul 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: This morning's siege at Bushland Beach is over after the police successfully negotiated with the man inside the property on Coutts Dr.

The man was taken into custody just before 12pm without incident after negotiations were completed.

The male has been transported to Townsville University Hospital for assessment.

 

EARLIER: Police are currently on scene at a siege in Bushland Beach, with a male in the residence believed to be armed with multiple weapons.

A number of police units are currently surrounding the residence at Coutts Dr, with negotiators currently speaking with the male inside.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It's believed the male is armed with multiple knives and possibly other weapons and has threatened self harm.

It's not known if other people are in the home at this stage.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Male in custody after police siege

More Stories

armed crime guns queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

        premium_icon POLICE CHASE: Warwick prefect’s desperate bolt from cops

        Crime A FORMER student at an elite school in Warwick has fronted court for leading police on a wild chase through backyards.

        NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

        premium_icon NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

        Crime The 50-year-old man will wait in a cell until he fronts court again

        Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        premium_icon Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        News A Roma business owner has revealed the emotional journey after her teenage...

        One injured in single vehicle crash on Leichardt Hwy

        premium_icon One injured in single vehicle crash on Leichardt Hwy

        News PARAMEDICS are treating the male driver for injuries.