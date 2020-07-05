Male hospitalised after motorbike crash at Briglow

CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the aid a man who came off his motorbike while riding on a private property this afternoon, Sunday, July 5.

AN AMBULANCE rushed to the aid a man who came off his motorbike while riding on a private property this afternoon at Brigalow, Sunday, July 5.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the male was involved in a single vehicle crash on a private property.

"Initial reports indicated the male went around a corner too quickly," she said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the accident occurred just before midday.

"A male patient sustained a lower leg injury and was transported to (Chinchilla) Hospital," he said.