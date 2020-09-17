Make your vote count this election

VOTE: State MP for Callide Colin Boyce on his regional roadside tour. Picture: Sam Turner

WITH the advent of COVID-19, postal voting in the Queensland Election 31 October will be a popular choice.

Postal vote applications opened on 14 September and close 16 October at 7pm. All enrolled voters in Queensland will receive a postal vote application. Postal voting is not compulsory - it is your choice.

You may have postal voted in the federal election, but this may not mean that you are automatically registered to postal vote in the state election.

If in doubt, fill out the application form, or apply online at

https://www.ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/election-events/2020-state-general-election

If you are travelling, you can apply for a postal vote and nominate an address where you will be mid-October. To ensure your vote is counted, it needs to be received by the Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) by 10 November 2020.

Telephone voting is also available to people who:

• cannot vote without assistance because they have an impairment

• have an insufficient level of literacy

• cannot vote at a polling booth because of an impairment

• are a special postal voter

• are distance voters.

The government will be in caretaker mode from the 6th of October.

Early voting will be available from Monday 19 October.

You can enrol to vote or check your enrolment at www.aec.gov.au. Information specific to the Queensland election can be found at www.aec.gov.au

-Member for Callide, Colin Boyce.