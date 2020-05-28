Major update for Chinchilla highway works

AS THE Chinchilla Open Level Crossing Upgrade is nearing completion, there are some final hurdles for the community before the roadworks finish.

A release from the Department of Transport and Main Roads says traffic will be switched to the other side of the highway between Heeney St at Dominos and Colamba St from June 4.

Eastbound traffic will no longer be allowed to turn left into Colamba St and an alternative route will need to be taken.

Nightworks will be undertaken at the intersection of Warrego Highway and Colamba Street between 6pm and 6am on Thursday night for line marking.

Traffic will switch to the eastern side of King Street from June 8.

The $635 million project is expected to be completed in June.