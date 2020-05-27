Major Tara parkland redevelopment fast tracked

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has secured funding from the Queensland Government to commence a construction project in Tara.

The Tara Lagoon Parklands will be the first major project to be fast tracked as part of Council’s $50 million recovery package.

The redevelopment is supported by the Queensland Government’s Building our Regions program with Council receiving $2.4 million to move ahead with the next stage of works.

State development minister Kate Jones said the government was proud to be partnering with councils and the private sector to deliver projects that create jobs.

“We are facing one of the most difficult times in our state’s history,” she said.

“We know that to fast track Queensland’s economic recovery, we need to invest in job-creating projects in regional Queensland.

“This program will not only create hundreds of construction jobs across the regions, it will create more employment opportunities for locals, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains.”

Round 5 of the program focuses on construction and planning projects that will create and sustain long-term employment in regional Queensland.

Under previous Building our Regions funding rounds, almost $295 million has been allocated to 223 projects across 66 local government areas in regional Queensland.

This work has supported more than 2400 jobs and attracted additional investment of $487 million from councils and other organisations.

Mayor Paul McVeigh said the project has been driven by the Tara community.

“The Tara Futures Group will be driving much of this,” he said.

“It’s actually going to build a legacy for the future with tourism coming into our communities.

“It’s going to be creating jobs.”

Councillor Kylie Bourne, who holds the tourism, events and regional promotion portfolio, said Council was getting on with the job of delivering its massive COVID-19 recovery package and this project was the first of 11 major projects to get started.

“One of Council’s top priorities is seeking out new and exciting ways to attract more visitors to the region and ultimately generate economic growth across all of our towns,” she said.

“This will not only help to secure and create local jobs during construction but will also create a legacy for our region for generations to come.

“It’s fantastic the Queensland Government has recognised our eagerness to support our community and committed $2.4 million towards the construction of this major upgrade to help put Tara on the map.”

Councillor Carolyn Tillman, who holds the portfolio for parks, recreational spaces and cemeteries, said the $4.8 million upgrade would include a range of new and exciting features to make the Tara Lagoon Parklands a must-see destination.

“This is about enhancing tourism opportunities in Tara by creating a vibrant, modern and welcoming space for travellers and locals alike, she said.

“This upgrade has also been made possible thanks to strong community involvement from the Tara Futures Group, which has also secured its own funding to deliver earlier improvements at the precinct.

“The next stage of the upgrade will include new pathways, a feature boardwalk, a children’s playground, more picnic and barbecue areas, purpose-built and powered caravan parking areas and upgraded amenities to cater to large numbers of visitors.

“We are excited about the Tara Lagoon Parklands project and the Tara community can expect to see the construction phase get underway in the coming weeks.”