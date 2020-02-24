Menu
Cattle running across a flooded property at Teeswater, south of Mitchell. Picture: David Todd
Weather

Major flood alert as relentless deluge monsters southwest

24th Feb 2020 8:21 AM
MAJOR flooding is occurring across southwest Queensland with parts of St George bracing for significant inundation tonight.

The town's local disaster management group does not expect an already flooded Balonne River to peak until Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

The Warrego and Carnarvon Highways are among the major roads around the region which remain flooded. Picture: Supplied
It is expected to exceed 11.1 metres, which threatens to flood low-lying properties and cut the Balonne Hwy.

Further showers and storms are possible today although the rainfall is not expected to be as heavy.

Falls in excess of 250mm was recorded in many parts of southwest Queensland across the weekend.

 

 

 

 

Muckadilla, west of Roma, received 183mm, more than was received for all of 2019.

The Warrego, Carnarvon and Balonne Hwys are all cut in parts due to flooding. For a full list of road closures, go to qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

