Major breakthrough: Two charged over alleged double murder

POLICE have made a major breakthrough in the alleged double killing of Shane Ross and Cameron Martin, arresting two alleged members of the Lone Wolf bikie gang on the Coast.

An arrest warrant for a third alleged member of the gang has been issued. It's understood the 31-year-old is in custody in New South Wales.

Detectives made the arrests this afternoon on the Queensland, New South Wales border arresting the two alleged members of the gang, a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, who are both from Coolangatta.

The pair have since been charged with two counts of murder with a 'serious organised crime' circumstance of aggravation and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are expected to front Southport Magistrates Court in the morning.

Regional Crime Coordinator for the South Eastern Police Region Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said it was a complex and difficult investigation.

"It will be alleged the murders were premeditated involving significant planning by the alleged offenders who are senior members of the Lone Wolf OMCG," Detective Superintendent Smith said.

"The work completed by the investigative team demonstrates the Queensland Police Service's commitment to solving complex crimes stretching over multiple jurisdictions.

"These were vicious and premeditated crimes we will allege were carried out by an organised crime gang.

"Public information has been critical to solving the matter and bringing closure to the victims' families.

"To this end, we continue to call for public information to ensure all persons connected to these crimes face the consequences of their actions."

The arrest comes days after police revealed the Lone Wolf motorcycle gang was being investigated over the alleged murders.

A white BMW X5 SUV sought by police in connection with the case.

That revelation came in the same week police released vision of a white BMW X5 SUV, believed to have been driven by the killers, pulling up in front of the park where the pair met their demise.

Police also refused to rule out the Commancheros motorcycle gang had sanctioned the alleged hit on Mr Ross and Mr Martin.

Mr Ross and his Monstr Clothing business partner Mr Martin were both killed in October last year, after the pair were thought to have met another group in Martin Sheils Park, Burleigh Heads.

Mr Ross was allegedly murdered execution-style in the park, while Mr Martin was shot while trying to flee.

Police investigate the crime scene and at Martin Sheils Park in Tallebudgera. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

He crashed a white Mercedes Benz into a tree off Tallebudgera Creek Rd, 1km from where his friend was shot.

Initially police treated Mr Martin's death as a fatal car accident, before Mr Ross' body was found in the park.

An autopsy on Mr Martin revealed he had also died from a fatal gun shot to the chest.

On the night of their deaths, police allege Mr Ross and Mr Martin were having a beer at a Pimpama tavern.

Two hours later they were both dead.

Last week, police across Queensland and New South Wales raided 22 properties linked to the Lone Wolves and said they had identified five persons of interest from the gang.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith.

It was also alleged the deaths were linked to the violent kidnapping of Belgian woman Caroll Dufailly and Eduardus Groenewegen in Ipswich last year.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith last week said investigators had not ruled out the killings were sanctioned by Mr Ross' former motorcycle gang, the Commancheros.

"It is possible," he said. "These gangs work in mysterious ways. They have partnerships by design, driven by greed and profit.

"So if it suits their purposes who knows who they'd throw under a bus. There's no loyalty among thieves."

Alex Ross at an appeal for information into the violent death of her husband Shane.

Mr Ross's wife Alex made a heartfelt plea this month for anyone with information to come forward and help solve the murder.

She described confronting conversations with her young children and the traumatised family's need for closure.

"Our three-year-old daughter wants to know if her daddy is coming back," Ms Ross said, holding back tears.

"She wants to know when he is coming home, and 'will he stay dead forever mummy?' ... Those are the questions I suffer through daily. Those are the questions that reflect the pain and suffering inflicted on innocent children as a result of my husband's senseless murder.

"They want to know why someone has taken their daddy from them... and at the very least, they deserve those answers."

She described Mr Ross as a gentle man, who was kind, caring, funny and "loved our children beyond words".

