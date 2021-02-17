MAIN POINTS: What’s on council’s agenda for today’s meeting

COUNCIL: From a new B&B, to an increase to a town’s water supply, here are the main points from the WDRC’s meeting today. Pic: Supplied

COUNCIL: From a new B&B, to an increase to a town’s water supply, here are the main points from the WDRC’s meeting today. Pic: Supplied

The second Western Downs Regional Council ordinary meeting of the year will kick off in Wandoan on Wednesday, February 17, at the Wandoan Service Centre.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Here are some of the important items up for discussion:

A new Bed and Breakfast could soon be opening in Dalby

The council will be considering a Community and Liveability Report for a Development Application Material Change of Use for an Air Bed and Breakfast.

As tourism numbers have been peaking in towns across the Western Downs, the additional accommodation would be a welcome sight.

The development application submitted to council was for Lot 3 at 148 Hayden Street Dalby.

A possible increase to Dalby’s water supply

An Infrastructure Services Report will be tabled in an attempt to gain the councils support to expand Dalby’s Water Supply.

Russell Park Mountain Bike Trail update

The council will confidentially be discussing the Russell Park Mountain Bike Trail at Bunya Mountains.

A report will be issued to councillors about the pre-construction phase, and an update on the projects funding.

Wild dog baiting update for 2020

A Community and Liveability Report into the council’s wild dog baiting program will be presented to councillors, highlight the success of the program in 2020.

Community petition to increase the water level of the Condamine Weir

A Infrastructure Services report will be provided for councillors to considering a petition to raise the Condamine Weir at Condamine by 2.5 metres.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription