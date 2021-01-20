Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Western Downs Regional Council chambers
Western Downs Regional Council chambers
Council News

MAIN POINTS: What’s on council’s agenda for first meeting of 2021

Peta McEachern
20th Jan 2021 8:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The first Western Downs Regional Council ordinary meeting of the year will kick off in Chinchilla on Wednesday, January 20, at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre.

Council will be delving into new issues and picking up where others left off in 2020, here are some of the important items up for discussion today:

  • New service station development in Chinchilla

Council has received a development application for a brand-new service station along the Warrego Highway.

Councillors will be voting on an Application for Material Change of Use, for the land to be transformed into bustling community hub.

  • Update on Tara Pool Masterplan

As many community members were left shocked when they heard the Tara Pool would be replaced with a smaller facility, council began reviewing their plan of attack.

Council will table a confidential report to seek councillor’s stance in relation to the replacement of the pool.

  • Joint waste and recyclables venture with Toowoomba

A report will be taken into account to advise council on the discussions with Toowoomba Regional Council regarding a joint waste procurement exercise.

Council will be seeking to approve of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Toowoomba Council, placing WDRC in agreeance with the project moving forward.

  • Dalby Airport lease renewal

The council’s Dalby Aerodrome lease has expired, and council will be confidentially consider whether or not they will move forward with a new tender.

ordinary meeting western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

        Crime Car related crimes continue to rise following a spate of senseless break ins and thefts during the Christmas and New Years period in 2020.

        Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

        Premium Content Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

        News Drought recovery is the focus for Prime Minister Scott Morrison who landed in...

        Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions

        Premium Content Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions

        News Latest statistics reveal LifeFlight’s Toowoomba and Roma-based Surat Gas...

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday