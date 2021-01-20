MAIN POINTS: What’s on council’s agenda for first meeting of 2021

The first Western Downs Regional Council ordinary meeting of the year will kick off in Chinchilla on Wednesday, January 20, at the Chinchilla Cultural Centre.

Council will be delving into new issues and picking up where others left off in 2020, here are some of the important items up for discussion today:

New service station development in Chinchilla

Council has received a development application for a brand-new service station along the Warrego Highway.

Councillors will be voting on an Application for Material Change of Use, for the land to be transformed into bustling community hub.

Update on Tara Pool Masterplan

As many community members were left shocked when they heard the Tara Pool would be replaced with a smaller facility, council began reviewing their plan of attack.

Council will table a confidential report to seek councillor’s stance in relation to the replacement of the pool.

Joint waste and recyclables venture with Toowoomba

A report will be taken into account to advise council on the discussions with Toowoomba Regional Council regarding a joint waste procurement exercise.

Council will be seeking to approve of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Toowoomba Council, placing WDRC in agreeance with the project moving forward.

Dalby Airport lease renewal

The council’s Dalby Aerodrome lease has expired, and council will be confidentially consider whether or not they will move forward with a new tender.