Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

A DALBY Magistrate denied a defence lawyer’s submission that his client’s drug stash was a “minor amount” in open court.



Joshua Edgar Hooper, 26, faced court on September 8 charged with five drug offences including three counts possessing property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence, possessing utensils, and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Hooper’s home was raided about 10.24am on July 24 at an address on Dan St, upon which police discovered multiple items of interest.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court multiple bags of marijuana were found in his home, ranging from 7.6g, 3.9g, 8.7g, 16.7g and 12.6g.

Stems, grinders with leaf material inside, two water pipes, more clip seal bags, and scales were all found by police.

The court heard Hooper made admissions to owning all of the items, including the 106.9g of drugs found at his home.

Snr const said Hooper had been subject to a 15 month probation order imposed on April 23, 2019 which had had recently expired.

Defence Lawyer Michael McElhinney told the court Hooper was on the Newstart government allowance, and was actively looking for work.

In his submissions he said there were “relatively minor amounts” of drugs found, stating fines or another probation order could be within range for the defendant.

Magistrate Roger Stark told Mr McElhinney “106 [wasn’t] a tiny amount]”, and cited Hooper’s previous court matters dating back as recently as 2018.

Hooper pleaded guilty and was $750 for all offences, with the items forfeited to police.

Convictions were recorded.