Magistrate’s blunt warning to drugged out mum of six

IN COURT: Melita Jane Moore faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2 on three charges. Picture: Facebook

A Dalby mum of six has been told her children “might end up on meth” if she doesn’t get her life back on track and away from drugs.

Melita Jane Moore, 39, faced Dalby Magistrates Court on February 2, charged with possessing dangerous drugs, utensils, and anything used in the commission of a crime.

The court heard a search warrant was executed at her Dalby address on January 6, where two water pipes, two grinders, scales and 13.9g of marijuana were found.

Police prosecutor sergeant Derek Brady said Moore was on probation when her home was raided.

Defence solicitor Michael McElhinney said the stay at home mother had made early admissions, and submitted for an extension of Moore’s probation order.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked Moore if she was “leading by example” if she had drug implements around the house and engaged in drugs.

“Do you understand that potentially you are going to bring up children who are going to go down the same path as you and engage in drug use?” she asked.

“And potentially, they might end up on meth, as opposed to cannabis.

“What you do matters, and it matters greater than your engagement in cannabis use, for whatever reason.”

She cited Moore’s criminal history in 2003, 2011, and then consistently from 2018—2020, but acknowledged the drug arm course she completed in November 2020.

“The reality is, eventually you may face a prison sentence for this, and your children are going to lose a mother,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“You’re starting to get to the stage where if you’re not going to address it, you’re going to have to consider other options.”



Moore pleaded guilty to all charges, and was sentenced to 80 hours unpaid community service.

