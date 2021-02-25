Magistrate tells whinging drink driver he’s not his ‘mate’

A man who appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court for a drink driving offence has complained about not having the spare time to wait in court.

A drink driver has referred to himself as a "hardened criminal" after complaining to the Magistrate about waiting times in court.

Michael Bradley Thompson appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to the charge of driving while over the general alcohol limit.

Police intercepted the defendant on December 11 about 5.29pm and Thompson returned a positive blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.054%.

When Magistrate Anthony Maloney asked the 43-year-old if there was anything he would like to say, Thompson responded sarcastically "I'm a real hardened criminal, mate" and said he was just trying to take his kids fishing.

At which point Magistrate Maloney interrupted him to say "I'll just stop you there - I'm not 'mate' in here."

When Thompson told the court a disqualification would impact his job Magistrate Maloney asked if the defendant would like to apply for a work licence.

"No, I want to get this over and done with - I've already had to drive an hour and a half to come here and then sit around … I haven't got spare time - I need to go so can I just hand my licence in?" Thompson said.

He received a $250 fine and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month. A conviction was recorded.