Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT COURT
Crime

Magistrate slams woman’s court attire

by Kathryn Bermingham
22nd Jan 2021 4:42 PM

A magistrate told a woman "it's not the beach" and she should wear something "more appropriate", after she appeared in court wearing a singlet top, shorts and thongs.

Jazmine Ann May Edwards, 25, fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with driving with a combination of drugs in body fluid and driving unauthorised.

The offence allegedly happened in June last year at Payneham South, northeast of the city.

At the conclusion of the brief hearing, Magistrate Jayne Basheer commented on the way Ms Edwards had dressed for court.

Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards was criticised by magistrate Jayne Basheer for what she was wore to court. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

"Ms Edwards, I don't want to sound incredibly old-fashioned, but the way you're dressed today is not the proper way to appear in court," she said.

"It's not the beach.

"So next time please wear something more appropriate … I don't mean to be rude but it is a formal court proceeding."

Ms Edwards responded by saying: "It's 35 degrees outside."

Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe
Jazmine Edwards leaves Adelaide Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Naomi Jellicoe

 

The matter was adjourned to a date in March.

Ms Edwards, of Adelaide, declined to make any comment as she left court pushing a pram.

Originally published as Magistrate slams woman's court attire

More Stories

court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby born UK author returns to her roots in new book

        Premium Content Dalby born UK author returns to her roots in new book

        Books Taking inspiration from her time in the Western Downs, Janet Gover’s new book explores the struggle of two matriarchs in an Australian country town.

        Man’s $900 fine for refusing to take pants off for Dalby police

        Premium Content Man’s $900 fine for refusing to take pants off for Dalby...

        Crime After his arrest for public nuisance, the 25-year-old refused to change into the...

        Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home invasion

        Premium Content Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home...

        Crime Police will allege the four men stormed the home in broad daylight while armed...

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and...