Magistrate shows no tolerance for repeat offender

A 28-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including attempted armed robbery, has been sentenced to two years in jail.

A 28-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including attempted armed robbery, has been sentenced to two years in jail.

A 28-year-old man who has previously served time for attempted armed robbery and weapons charges has added eight more convictions to his growing criminal history.

Jessie Brian Landers pleaded guilty to all offences, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a sawn-off shotgun, when he appeared via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

The man, who has no fixed address, committed the offences at Deception Bay, Rothwell and Kippa-Ring between January 12 and February 16, 2020.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Tim Clare told the court Landers was first charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Deception Bay on January 12, this year.

On January 13 he stole $40.22 worth of fuel from a Rothwell service station.

On the same date he was charged with driving while on a disqualified driver's licence.

Then on February 16, police added three more charges - one for possessing ammunition without authority, possession of a handgun and possession of a sawn-off shot gun.

Magistrate Bucknall read through Landers' criminal history, stating that he was no stranger to the courtroom.

"He was sentenced for unlawful possession of weapons in 2012; he has convictions for an attempted robbery with actual violence while armed in company; he was sentenced in the District Court in April 2013 for 15 months and, was dealt with in the Ipswich District Court for threatening violence and discharging a firearm at others - where he got a three-year sentence, suspended for three years after serving 344 days," the magistrate said.

"He was also sentenced on that occasion for unlawful possession of weapons, convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.

"The suspended sentence he was given was breached and action was taken on that.

"So he comes before the court, in my opinion, with quite a lot of form."

Magistrate Bucknall described the new charges as "serious and concerning".

"There must be a clear message sent that these sorts of offences that endanger the safety of the community will not be tolerated," he said.

Magistrate Bucknall sentenced Landers to 12 months in jail for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle charge, 12 months for the two weapons charges and three months for the disqualified driving.

Landers was also ordered to pay $40.22 restitution for the fuel he stole.

His driver's licence was suspended for two years.

Landers has already spent 95 days in jail and will be eligible for parole on June 15.

Originally published as Magistrate shows no tolerance for repeat offender