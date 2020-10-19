Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QLD_CM_NEWS_BORDERBREACH_28SEP20
QLD_CM_NEWS_BORDERBREACH_28SEP20
Crime

Magistrate angered by border breach trio update

by Greg Stolz
19th Oct 2020 12:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A magistrate has expressed her displeasure at delays in the case of three Logan men arrested on the border after visiting COVID-ravaged Melbourne.

The three were stopped at the border on the Gold Coast in August, around the same time the infamous Logan trio of women allegedly snuck back into Queensland after also visiting Melbourne.

Police at the time said they were alerted to the situation after one of the men revealed he "had been exposed to people in Melbourne".

Earnest Tumanu Lotomau. Picture: Jerad Williams
Earnest Tumanu Lotomau. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Tithing Keresoma Faagase. Picture: Jerad Williams
Tithing Keresoma Faagase. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Questioning revealed the two others had travelled from the COVID-19 hotspot area, it was alleged.

The men were nabbed at a Gold Coast border checkpoint on August 3 and ordered into hotel quarantine.

Tithing Keresoma Faagase, 29, Samuel Tumua Fenunuti, 25, and Earnest Tumanu Lotomau, 23, first faced Coolangatta Magistrates Court on September 28 charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 border direction, had their case adjourned until today.

Their lawyer today applied for another adjournment of six weeks, saying 'lengthy submissions' had to be prepared.

Samuel Tumua Fenunuti. Picture: Jerad Williams
Samuel Tumua Fenunuti. Picture: Jerad Williams

Magistrate Kerry Magee said the trio had already been granted an adjournment and 'as far as I can tell ... nothing's happened'.

She agreed to another adjournment but only until November 16, and ordered that submissions be made within a week.

Faagase, Fenunuti and Lotomau were not in court today but were required to appear next time.

Originally published as Magistrate angered by border breach trio update

border closures editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Grand shot at Origin spots

      Grand shot at Origin spots
      • 19th Oct 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Alleged drug supplier in court on 115 charges

        Premium Content NAMED: Alleged drug supplier in court on 115 charges

        Crime A DARLING Downs man on 89 drug supply charges and 26 other alleged criminal offences has been mentioned in Dalby Magistrates Court. DETAILS:

        ‘GOT MLKK?’: Family coffee venture’s maiden voyage

        Premium Content ‘GOT MLKK?’: Family coffee venture’s maiden voyage

        Business A LOVE of coffee has led to the birth of a new coffee and food van in Dalby...

        Western Downs innovators turn ideas into business

        Premium Content Western Downs innovators turn ideas into business

        Business FROM horses helping troubled teens to alternatives to aged care, these business...

        REVEALED: Region’s high sunburn rate in kids prompts funding

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region’s high sunburn rate in kids prompts funding

        Community HERE’S how you can save up to $30,000 in permanent shade structures after...