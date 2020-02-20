Menu
Celebrity chef Maggie Beer took to Instagram to thank friends, family and fans for their support following news her daughter Saskia (pictured) had died. Picture: Facebook/Saskia Beer
Entertainment

Maggie’s message after daughter’s death

by Emilia Mazza
20th Feb 2020 7:39 PM

Australian chef Maggie Beer has shared her heartfelt thanks to "friends, family and fans" for their support following the death of her daughter Saskia Beer last Friday.

Maggie shared the news that her adult daughter had died "unexpectedly but peacefully" with her followers on social media on Sunday night.

Taking to Instagram just hours ago, Maggie shared a photo of herself and Saskia, a mum-of-three, alongside a message of gratitude.

"Dear family, friends, fans and followers," she began. "Thank you.

"The overwhelming outpouring of sympathy and support for Maggie, Colin and family during this tragic time has been truly moving.

"We thank everyone for continuing to respect the family's privacy, and we will return to posting soon.

"The team at Maggie Beer's Farm Shop and MBP kitchens are keeping things running perfectly for which we are truly grateful."

Since the touching message of thanks was shared, the post has received 12,500 reactions and has over 681 comments, many from those offering their deepest sympathy.

When the much-loved chef revealed her daughter had tragically died on Sunday night, her Instagram post was flooded with an outpouring of condolences, including many messages from those in the culinary community.

Chef Neil Perry commented: "No words xx."

"So so sorry for your loss. Sending you all my love and support in this difficult time," French-born chef Guillaume Brahimi said.

Fellow chef Kylie Kwong wrote: "Your beautiful, special, darling Sassy-girl … I am just so, so sad for all of you, I loved Sassy so much and hold you all very, very closely in my heart XXX."

Saskia Beer (pictured left). Picture: Instagram/Maggie Beer
Saskia Beer, the eldest of Maggie's two daughters, married Petar Jercic in April last year in South Australia's Barossa Valley.

"Thank you to everyone that made our country wedding beautiful, and to all those that sent their best wishes," they said in a post on Instagram at the time.

Mr Jercic shared a similar post to Maggie's on his wife's page, Saskia Beer Farm Produce.

"It is with broken hearts we need to let you all know that Saskia, our beautiful, extraordinary daughter, sister, wife and mother died unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep on Friday night. The business Saskia grew and loved will continue on with me, her loving husband," Mr Jercic wrote.

"We ask for time and space as we grapple to come to terms with our loss and appreciate all the support we have been given."

