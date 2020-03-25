Menu
Stacey and Hayley clashed at the reunion drinks.
MAFS comment was too ‘vile’ to air

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Mar 2020 1:05 PM

 

One of the Married At First Sight brides has revealed the "vile" comment that was too shocking to air.

This morning Connie appeared on Hit FM's Krysti and Bodge breakfast show and spoke about what really happened during the girls' reunion which aired on Sunday night.

Tensions were high at the gathering when Hayley started speaking about hooking up with Stacey's husband, Michael.

"It was a lot worse in real life," Connie said about the episode. "They just showed you the G-rated version. It got really, really bad."

The stoush between Stacey and Hayley quickly got personal with Hayley saying, "Where did you get your law degree, out of a cereal box?"

But it was Stacey's reply that was considered too rude for TV.

Stacey and Hayley clashed at the reunion drinks.

"Stacey snapped back with something else that was just so vile," Connie said on radio this morning. "It was so bad that she said this.

"She turned around and said (to Hayley), 'Well at least I don't suck d**k for a living.'"

Connie told Krysti and Bodge that she "checked out" after Stacey's shocking comment, but she added that the fight continued to get nastier and nastier.

"I actually did think that someone was going to hit someone else at one point," the MAFS contestant said. "A glass was smashed. I think Elizabeth did it by accident. It was really, really heated."

 

 

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9

 

Originally published as MAFS comment was too 'vile' to air

