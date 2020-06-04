Madeline McCann abduction and murder suspect is named

The suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British girl Madeline McCann has been named by German media, as prosecutors say the child is “assumed dead”.

The 43-year-old German has been named as Christian Brueckner - who was jailed last year for raping a 72-year-old American tourist in Praia da Luz shortly before Maddie was snatched from a holiday home 13 years ago.

He had allegedly told a friend about Maddie's abduction over a drink on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance, and then shown the person a video of a rape which led to the person tipping off police.

On Thursday, German police said Madeline McCann is assumed to be dead by prosecutors who are investigating the disappearance.

The German public prosecutor said they were investigating a 43-year-old German man on suspicion of murder.

The fresh lead comes 13 years after the three-year-old British girl disappeared while on holiday in Portugal with her family around the Praia da Luz resort area on the Algarve coast in May 2007.

Though numerous suspects have come to light in the case previously, family spokesman Clarence Mitchell said that it seems as if there is something different this time.

"In more than 13 years of working with the family I can't recall the police being so specific about an individual," Mitchell told Sky News.

The long-running case of McCann, who vanished shortly before her fourth birthday, has mesmerised Britain for years.

Her parents say Madeleine disappeared after they had left her and her twin siblings asleep in their holiday complex while they had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

More than 600 people had been identified as being potentially significant, but officers were tipped off about the German suspect following a 2017 appeal, 10 years after the girl went missing.

Police said the suspect, described as white with short, blond hair and a slim build, was linked to a camper van seen in the Algarve in 2007 and was believed to be in the resort area in the days before and after May 3 that year.

Christian Hoppe of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office told German public broadcaster ZDF that the suspect, a German citizen, is currently imprisoned in Germany for a sexual crime.

He spent numerous years in Portugal and has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls." Hoppe said German police aren't ruling out a sexual motive. They said whoever abducted the girl may have broken into the holiday apartment and then spontaneously committed the kidnapping.

The suspect is being investigated on suspicion of murder by prosecutors in the German city of Braunschweig, where he was last registered before moving abroad. Police from Britain, Germany and Portugal launched a new joint appeal for information in the case Wednesday. They asked for anyone to come forward if they had seen two vehicles linked to the suspect - a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar. They also sought information on two Portuguese phone numbers, including one believed to have been used by the suspect on the day of Madeleine's disappearance.

The family, as ever, is searching for answers.

"They do remain hopeful that she could still be found alive," Mitchell said. "They've never given up on that hope, nor will they, until they are presented with any incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. But they say that despite all that, whatever the outcome of this particular line of inquiry might be, they need to know as they need to find peace."

Originally published as Madeline McCann suspected named