Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.
For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.
News

Made with love: Knitting circle makes beanies for homeless

by Olivia Shying
25th Jun 2020 6:22 PM

For months Cindy Keay and her friends have been knitting hundreds of warm, woolly hats to help homeless people survive the bitter winter.

The Geelong group - known as Cinderella by Knight - have knitted more than 1000 beanies during their weekly knitting circles.

Cindy Keay is an unsung hero. She has knitted hundreds of beanies for the homeless. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Cindy Keay is an unsung hero. She has knitted hundreds of beanies for the homeless. Picture: Peter Ristevski

"It started in 2018 with a bunch of girlfriends and after that I thought I'd to knit beanies for the homeless," Ms Keay said.

The beanies are knitted on a loom in bright and vibrant colours and are lined to make them extra warm.

They are then distributed to people in need through community and Church groups.

Originally published as Made with love: knitting circle makes beanies for homeless

cinderella by knight cindy keay homeless knitting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        premium_icon Western Downs mayor on the future of digital journalism

        News Most of Paul McVeigh’s life has been documented in the pages of the local paper.

        62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon 62 IN COURT: Everyone due to appear in Chinchilla court...

        News A long line of people are due in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today.

        The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        premium_icon The faces of Queensland’s domestic violence cases

        Crime Domestic violence Qld: The faces of the state’s cases in 2020

        Chinchilla teen added to list of recent arrests

        premium_icon Chinchilla teen added to list of recent arrests

        News POLICE SMACK DOWN: Chinchilla police have charged another local teen with an array...