Snake catcher Mike Boen said there are simple and easy ways to make you and your family safer from snakes as the weather warms up. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
News

Mackay snake catcher warns of safety after two people bitten

Ashley Pillhofer
by
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
TWO men were taken to hospital after separate snake bite incidents in a 24-hour period at the weekend.

A man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital from a private address in Eton where he was bitten about 11.20pm Friday.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital from a home in Beaconsfield about 11.20pm on Saturday.

"The best thing to do is be aware snakes are around," Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said.

Mrs Lampe, of Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher, said recent rain meant snakes were looking for food.

It was also hatching season for eastern browns and pythons.

"The best thing is to stay away from them," Mrs Lampe said.

"Don't pick them up, don't play with them or think that because they are small they are not venomous.

"(If bitten) no matter what snake it is, the best idea is to ring 000 and an ambulance will come.

"They will not be upset if you've been bitten by something non-venomous.

"They would rather you be wrong than dead."

She said many people were bitten while trying to capture and kill snakes.

 

